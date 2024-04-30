Water desalination plays important role in global water challenges

(MENAFN) Desalination of saltwater, once seen as a distant solution to the global water crisis, is increasingly becoming a practical option, particularly in regions grappling with severe water scarcity. This shift is partly enabled by the declining costs of solar energy, which makes energy-intensive technologies like desalination more financially feasible. As the world population burgeons and climate change exacerbates water scarcity, the need for innovative solutions becomes ever more pressing. The World Health Organization has highlighted the severity of water scarcity, affecting more than half of the global population during certain periods of the year, leading to conflicts over water resources, as seen during droughts in regions like Spain.



Traditionally, desalination was deemed costly due to the energy-intensive processes involved. However, advancements in technology, coupled with the affordability of solar energy, have substantially reduced desalination costs. Thermal desalination plants, utilizing heat to convert saltwater into steam, now offer drinkable water at around USD3 per cubic meter, a significant decrease from previous figures. Furthermore, reverse osmosis technology, which involves forcing water through a membrane to eliminate salt and impurities, has gained prominence for its efficiency.



Christopher Gasson, from Global Water Intelligence, notes the diminishing costs associated with establishing desalination plants. The expense of building such facilities now stands at approximately USD400 million to purify 500,000 cubic meters of water daily. Gasson also underscores the financial viability of desalination, with the return on capital and operating costs, including establishment, amounting to USD0.30 per cubic meter of water. This financial feasibility, coupled with the urgent need to address water scarcity, positions desalination as an increasingly integral component of global water management strategies, particularly in arid regions facing acute water stress.

