Is Rakhi Sawant Back With Ex-Husband Ritesh, After Separation From Adil Khan Durrani? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakhi Sawant appears to have reconciled with her former spouse

Ritesh

despite

her legal struggle with Adil Khan Durrani.

The paparazzi recently photographed the two meeting in

Mumbai,

when Ritesh questioned Adil about spreading falsehoods about Rakhi. He even stated that the

latter's

declaration that

Rakhi's

bail application had

been

denied

was untrue.



“He has been spreading lies. He has no evidence regarding what he said about the

court's

judgment. He has

saying

things in media on his own,”

Ritesh spoke.

Rakhi also responded to

Adil's

suggestion that she

will

be imprisoned

soon, saying

that she

is

enjoying herself in India.



This

comes days after Adil posted a video on his Instagram stories claiming that the Supreme Court rejected

Rakhi's

anticipatory release application and ordered her to report to Mumbai police in four weeks.

“Iska matlab simple form mien bata du ki apko jail jana padega uske baad bail milegi (In simple words, she has to go to jail first,

only then she will

get the bail),”

he said.

The legal struggle between Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant has been ongoing for a long time.

The two were previously

married,

but split up last year after the Bigg Boss star made various charges against him, accusing him of having extramarital relationships. On February 7, 2023, Adil was apprehended from

Rakhi's

home and arrested.

He was freed

after serving five months in prison.







Prior to

Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh. The two appeared on Bigg Boss 15 but separated

ways

shortly after the

show's

grand

finale,

in February 2022.

Rakhi announced their split, saying,

"Dear fans and

well wishers, I just wanted to let you know that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways."

After the Bigg Boss show, a lot transpired, and I was ignorant of several things that were beyond my control. We have tried to resolve our issues and make things work, but I believe it is better if we both move on peacefully and enjoy our lives individually."



“I'm

really sad

and heartbroken that this had to happen before

Valentine's

Day

but

the decision had to

be made.

I wish Ritesh the best in life

but

for me

at

this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and myself

happy

and healthy.

Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!”

she added.