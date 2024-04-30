Is Rakhi Sawant Back With Ex-Husband Ritesh, After Separation From Adil Khan Durrani? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakhi Sawant appears to have reconciled with her former spouse
Ritesh
despite
her legal struggle with Adil Khan Durrani.
The paparazzi recently photographed the two meeting in
Mumbai,
when Ritesh questioned Adil about spreading falsehoods about Rakhi. He even stated that the
latter's
declaration that
Rakhi's
bail application had
been
denied
was untrue.
“He has been spreading lies. He has no evidence regarding what he said about the
court's
judgment. He has
saying
things in media on his own,”
Ritesh spoke.
Rakhi also responded to
Adil's
suggestion that she
will
be imprisoned
soon, saying
that she
is
enjoying herself in India.
This
comes days after Adil posted a video on his Instagram stories claiming that the Supreme Court rejected
Rakhi's
anticipatory release application and ordered her to report to Mumbai police in four weeks.
“Iska matlab simple form mien bata du ki apko jail jana padega uske baad bail milegi (In simple words, she has to go to jail first,
only then she will
get the bail),”
he said.
The legal struggle between Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant has been ongoing for a long time.
The two were previously
married,
but split up last year after the Bigg Boss star made various charges against him, accusing him of having extramarital relationships. On February 7, 2023, Adil was apprehended from
Rakhi's
home and arrested.
He was freed
after serving five months in prison.
Prior to
Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh. The two appeared on Bigg Boss 15 but separated
ways
shortly after the
show's
grand
finale,
in February 2022.
Rakhi announced their split, saying,
"Dear fans and
well wishers, I just wanted to let you know that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways."
After the Bigg Boss show, a lot transpired, and I was ignorant of several things that were beyond my control. We have tried to resolve our issues and make things work, but I believe it is better if we both move on peacefully and enjoy our lives individually."
“I'm
really sad
and heartbroken that this had to happen before
Valentine's
Day
but
the decision had to
be made.
I wish Ritesh the best in life
but
for me
at
this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and myself
happy
and healthy.
Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!”
she added.
MENAFN30042024007385015968ID1108155085
