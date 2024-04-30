GWC Celebrates World Day For Safety And Health At Work

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: GWC – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region ­– has celebrated World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024, an ILO global event promoting health and safety at work.

This year's theme explores the impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health.

To mark this international event, GWC hosted various events and activities, including an awareness video, quiz session, PPE display, as well as rewards and recognition for Best Safety Employees of 2023.

As part of its commitment to safety in all aspects of its operations, GWC launched a new“Safety Observation Reporting (SOR) System”-a streamlining process that encourages all employees to report workplace observations they encounter on a day-to-day basis to help identify and mitigate occupational hazards and/or unsafe conditions in the workplace.

In this light, GWC's Group CEO, Ranjeev Menon commented:“Our unwavering commitment to health and safety in the workplace is reflected across all our business lines and operations, and the launch of our new Safety Observation Reporting System is another testament to this. Celebrating World Safety Day this year prompted us to collectively consider how to create more sustainable and safe environments and processes in the logistics field, with GWC leading the industry towards new horizons through trust, innovation, and dedication”.