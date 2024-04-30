QLM Reports Insurance Revenue Of QR279.4M In Q1, Up By 14%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's leading life and medical insurer, QLM Life & Medical Insurance Company QPSC, yesterday reported its Q1' 2024 performance results. The insurance revenue for the three-months period stood at QR279.40m as against QR245.2m in Q1' 23.

“As industry leaders in a competitive market, our dedication to innovative solutions and customer-centric strategies ensures our continued success. Backed by a solid framework and a highly experienced team, we are ready to meet and exceed the expectations of our stakeholders”. said Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the Chairman of QLM.

The net profit of the company for the three months period ended March'24 stood at QR17.43m as against QR20.03m in March'2023.

The earnings per share in Q1'24 was QR0.05 per share as compared to QR0.06 in Q1'23. Net investment and other income in Q1'24 stood at QR10.2m, compared to QR10.6m in Q1'23.

Fahad Al Suwaidi, QLM CEO, stated“QLM provides an extensive and expanding selection of insurance products across both health and life sectors.

This is bolstered by our meaningful partnerships with a diverse range of healthcare providers, allowing us to cater to our members' needs. This commitment has earned us a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner for life and health insurance.”

QLM is a public listed company specializing in life and medical insurance solutions and aim at providing best-in-class service to its clients, with a unique value proposition. The Company's vision is to continuously provide outstanding healthcare services, by becoming the most trusted healthcare partner in Qatar and beyond, following a path of continued success in health insurance.