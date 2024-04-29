1 In 4 Employed Americans Worry Their Job Is In Danger

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

One in four employed Americans worry that their job is in danger, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 employed adults looked at how they see themselves in their current role and found that 25% are worried about losing their jobs in the next year.

These concerns stem from distress about the job market (25%) and knowing that they work in an unstable business or industry (22%).

Keeping up with their profession is also a challenge for respondents: 32% are worried that they're falling behind or lacking the skills they need to be successful.





This may be because 55% of all respondents feel like they've been doing the same job for years, and a similar percentage admitted that their skills feel at least a little outdated (54%).

Conducted by OnePoll for CSU Global , the survey found that it's time for a refresh since a majority of employed Americans surveyed last graduated from school in the 2000s or earlier (64%).

Nine in 10 believe it's important to prioritize learning new skills as a professional to advance your career and 74% are interested in making themselves more valuable to their employers.

A majority of those surveyed are interested in upskilling at their current job (78%).

For some, getting a certificate of completion from a class (35%) would teach them the skills they're looking for while 25% would be interested in getting a degree or a second degree.

What are they looking to learn? According to respondents, the skills needed to be a successful professional are different than they were five years ago (54%).

Above other kinds of credentials, those surveyed said that a degree is still most valuable for someone entering the workforce (37%) followed by a professional license (35%) or certificate (34%).

The most valuable skills they'd be interested in exploring at this point in their career are traits of leadership (18%), management or planning (14%) and understanding how to utilize AI (14%).

“In an era of rapid technological advancements and a dynamic job market, expanding your skills and knowledge is paramount for remaining competitive and sought after by both current and prospective employers,” said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, president of CSU Global.“As workforce and industry needs continue to change, it is important that institutions of education and industry leaders work together to provide the tools and training necessary for individuals to excel in their professions and in the workplace.”

Over the past year, employed Americans have taken initiatives to grow at work, like taking on more work (42%), learning a new skill (40%) and contributing above their job title (30%).

Others have taken the learning route, like participating in a professional course (26%), using free resources to self-study (23%) or earning a new degree or certification (10%).

Yet, there are roadblocks on the upskilling journey. Forty-one percent of those surveyed would be worried about losing their free time if they began an upskilling journey.

Employed Americans are also concerned about the associated costs (31%) and not having enough time in the workday (27%).

To help combat some of these worries, those interested in upskilling would want to do so using time-saving options like studying online (54%) or with a hybrid approach (33%).

And they're eager to get started - 82% said that if their job offered them an upskilling opportunity within the next six months, they would be interested in pursuing it.

“Asynchronous online learning provides unparalleled flexibility and affordability for learners who are managing busy personal and professional schedules,” said Dr. Takeda-Tinker.“With high-quality online education, individuals can optimize their career growth while still meeting their family, workplace, and community commitments.

“Not all programs are created equal, however, so it is important to seek a program from an accredited institution with courses taught by credentialed and experienced faculty instructors, that also has fully online academic and career support resources to facilitate learner success.”

WHAT ARE AMERICANS INTERESTED IN STUDYING TO UPSKILL AT WORK?

Leadership - 18%Management/planning - 14%Understanding/utilizing AI - 14%Communication - 12%Project management - 12%Technology/cybersecurity - 11%Finances/budgeting/accounting - 11%Health care/health-care administration - 10%Business intelligence - 10%Learning a new language - 10%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 employed Americans was commissioned by CSU Global between March 20 and March 26, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).