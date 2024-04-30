Lulu Hypermarket Launches Shop & Win Mega Lucky Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket, the region's retail leader, has announced the launch of its Shop & Win Mega Lucky Draw. This exciting promotion offers customers the chance to win incredible prizes, including a QR1m cash prize, Lulu vouchers, and 1 million Happiness loyalty points.

Running until August 3 the Shop & Win Mega Lucky Draw is open to all customers. To participate, simply spend QR50 or more at any Lulu Hypermarket store and receive an e-raffle coupon. Customers can register their e-raffle coupons at the customer service counter in-store or online at Luluhypermarket for added convenience.

The grand draw will take place on August 5 at the Lulu Hypermarket located on D-Ring Road. Customers are encouraged to mark their calendars and stay tuned to Lulu Hypermarket's social media channels for updates on this exciting event.

“We're thrilled to launch the Shop & Win Mega Lucky Draw and offer our valued customers the chance to win amazing prizes. This promotion, along with our other ongoing offers, is our way of saying thank you for your continued support. We invite everyone to visit their nearest Lulu Hypermarket, shop for all their needs, and enter for a chance to win big,” said a spokesperson for Lulu Hypermarket.

In addition to the Shop & Win Mega Lucky Draw, customers can take advantage of several other exciting promotions at Lulu Hypermarket. Summer in Qatar with Lulu offers discounts on pool sets, air conditioners, refrigerators, beach toys and more, running until May 13 to keep customers cool and comfortable all season long.

The Fashion Store features stylish summer collections for men, women, and kids, along with fabulous footwear, all at amazing prices. Digitech Promotion offers huge discounts on electronics, laptops, mobiles, TVs, and more, running until May 11th across all Lulu Hypermarkets, including a vast range of IoT products.

The Mastercard Online Offer provides an instant 20% discount up to QR75 on purchases (minimum spend QR200) made online at Luluhypermarket or on the Lulu Shopping App, valid until May 4th.

Additionally, the Lulu Happiness Loyalty Program offers an additional 10% discount on selected categories. Register now to enjoy even more rewards. Customers are encouraged to stay connected with Lulu Hypermarket's social media accounts and website to discover even more exciting promotions coming their way soon.