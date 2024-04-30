French authorities detain actor Depardieu over sexual assault claims

(MENAFN) Renowned French actor Gérard Depardieu found himself embroiled in legal turmoil on Monday when French police detained him as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault.



The 75-year-old actor was taken into custody for questioning following accusations that he sexually assaulted two women on separate film sets, one incident dating back to 2014 and another to 2021.



These latest allegations add to a series of legal troubles for Depardieu. In 2020, he was formally charged with rape and sexual assault in response to a complaint filed by actress Charlotte Arnould.



Additionally, actress Helene Darras had previously lodged a complaint against Depardieu, accusing him of sexual assault during a movie shoot in 2007. However, this complaint was dismissed due to the statute of limitations.



Throughout the ordeal, Depardieu has vehemently maintained his innocence, adamantly denying all allegations of misconduct. In an open letter published in a French daily last October, he forcefully declared, "I have never, ever abused a woman."



Despite his protestations, the actor's legal situation remains precarious as authorities continue to investigate the recent accusations against him. The unfolding legal proceedings cast a shadow over Depardieu's illustrious career, raising questions about the future of one of France's most iconic actors.

MENAFN30042024000045015839ID1108155245