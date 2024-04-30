Afghanistan Continues To Face Severe Humanitarian Crisis: OCHA

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated in a report that Afghanistan continues to face a complex humanitarian crisis, including the long-term effects of war, poverty, food insecurity, natural disasters, and climate change.

This organization published a report on its website on Monday, April 29th, stating that Afghanistan's humanitarian needs and response in 2024 face a“severe financial gap.”

The report indicates that in 2024, approximately 23.7 million people, including 5.9 million women and 5.4 million men, require humanitarian assistance.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, despite the severity of needs in Afghanistan, out of the requested budget of $3.6 billion to assist 17.3 million vulnerable individuals, only $238 million has been received.

OCHA has warned that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire. Without urgent and sustained donor assistance, vulnerable individuals, especially women, children, and the elderly, will face potentially severe consequences.

According to the published report, humanitarian assistance was provided in 2023 to approximately 26.3 million individuals, including 16.5 million receiving food and livelihood support, 9.9 million with health care, 5.7 million children and pregnant/lactating women receiving nutrition assistance, 3.5 million receiving protection support, 2 million children receiving education, and 1 million individuals with emergency shelter and non-food items.

This comes as some aid agencies assisting Afghanistan have warned of an increase in the country's beneficiaries.

