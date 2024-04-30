Gurucharan Singh Missing Update: TMKOC Actor Was Depressed, Says His Co-Star Samay Shah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gurucharan Singh,

also

known as Doshi, has been gone for about a week. While police investigate the issue, some social media users have suggested that the actor was likely sad. In a recent interview with a media house, Singh's on-screen son, Gogi (aka Samay Shah), said he did not believe this was the fact.

Samay Shah said he spoke with

Gurucharan Singh over the phone about four to five months ago. The conversation lasted an hour or more, and he continued to inspire me; we spoke about achieving our goals.

I missed him,

especially

because we were reminiscing and weren't working together anymore."









Gurucharan's on-screen son

then

addressed the allegations that the former TMKOC star was

despondent, saying, "He was cheerful when we spoke. I still can't believe people are claiming he was sad.

He's not that sort of guy, but you

can't always

foresee how human awareness works.

Whenever we chatted, he was

really

friendly and kind; he was excellent,

and

he was

constantly checking on me.

I do not think he was depressed. However, we never had chats like he did with his parents or friends. "I was like a son to him."

Samay Shah then

informed

that Gurucharan Singh was now working on a Punjabi film and expressed optimism that the actor

will

return soon.

"I was both delighted and eager to learn what he was up to.

I'm not sure, but the

movie was titled GCS.

I believe he was also working on an application. "I believe he will be back very soon," he stated.







Gurucharan's father filed a missing case last week, stating, "My son Gurucharan Singh, age 50, departed at 8:30 a.m. on April 22nd to travel to Mumbai.

He headed to the airport to catch a flight.

He did not arrive in Mumbai, nor did he

return home, and his phone is not traceable.

He is mentally stable, and we had been looking for him, but suddenly

he

has gone away."

Later, it was revealed that Gurucharan's missing case

has

been

lodged

in New Delhi's Palam region.

We learned that police are investigating the situation and attempting to track the actor's phone records. "A missing report was registered

around

four days ago in Palam, South Delhi. Based on this, investigators are looking into the situation. No FIR has

been filed

as of yet. According to a police source, the missing complaint is the basis for the entire inquiry.

Gurcharan Singh portrayed Roshan Singh Sodhi, a fun-loving man who is constantly partying and never hesitates to declare his love for his wife. He was a founding cast member and one of the show's most popular characters. However, Gurcharan quit the show in 2013, only to return the following year due to popular demand. After leaving in 2020, he

was succeeded

by actor Balwinder Singh Suri.