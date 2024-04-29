SODIC, Nobu Announce Third Joint Venture In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

SODIC, Egypt's leading real estate developer, and Nobu, the renowned luxury lifestyle brand known for its iconic 41 hotels, 77 restaurants, and 12 residences, have officially signed an agreement for the development of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant East Cairo. The signing ceremony, held at Nobu Fifty Seven in New York, marks the duo's third collaboration in Egypt, following the successful launch of Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences in both West Cairo and North Coast Egypt last summer.

The upcoming Nobu Hotel and Restaurant will be situated in the newly developed Eastown District New Cairo (EDNC).

The property will enjoy a prime position directly on Road 90, which serves as the main thoroughfare and central axis of New Cairo. It is also adjacent to The American University in Cairo.

Nobu's entry into Egypt alongside development partner SODIC is a result of their shared vision and expertise. SODIC's established reputation as a high-end real estate developer aligns seamlessly with Nobu's commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences worldwide.

This partnership not only contributes to Egypt's growing tourism and real estate sectors but also aligns with Nobu's strategic expansion plans to introduce the brand to key global markets.

SODIC's existing collaborations with Nobu extend to luxury hotels, branded residences, and additional Nobu restaurants. These projects include SODIC's signature development in New Zayed, The Estates Residences, as well as their newest venture on Egypt's Mediterranean north coast.

Ayman Amer, General Manager at SODIC, expressed excitement about bringing Nobu to the rapidly growing market of East Cairo. The restaurant is expected to open as early as next year.

Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper commented on Egypt's ideal setting, drawing inspiration from the country's vibrant atmosphere. They anticipate that the new venture will be truly special.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, emphasized that this third location underscores Nobu's commitment to the Egyptian market and reflects the trust their long-term partner, SODIC, has in the Nobu brand. SODIC's youthful team brings authentic and invigorating energy to the collaboration.