Azerbaijani Oil Prices Drop

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF inthe Italian port of Augusta on April 29 fell by $0.91, standing at$89.77 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Azernews reports, referring to the source from thecountry's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.88 (to $88.15per barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $71.56 per barrel, which is $1.1 lessthan the previous price.
Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced inthe North Sea decreased by $1.08 on April 29, compared to theprevious indication, and amounted to $88.86.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 3.
