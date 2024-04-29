At The SAP Innovation Day Event, The Power Of Cloud And Artificial Intelligence For Innovation-Driven Growth Was Discussed

(MENAFN- B2Press) In today's rapidly changing business world, companies are investing in advanced technologies to gain a competitive edge and grow. SAP, the leader in the global enterprise application software market, brought together leading companies in the business world and executives from different sectors at a special event held in Istanbul. During the event, which lasted all day and was attended by over a thousand people, the importance of cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and data management as drivers of growth was emphasized.

The largest event of the year in the SAP ecosystem in Turkey was held in Istanbul on April 17th with the participation of over a thousand people. At the SAP Innovation Day event, which invited companies aiming for growth to leverage the power of cloud and artificial intelligence, leading figures from the business world came together.

Starting with opening speeches by SAP executives, the event included panels such as "Investments that make a difference with innovation" and "Leading the transformation in the cloud," featuring CEOs from various sectors, followed by 12 different sessions throughout the day. The closing of the SAP Innovation Day event, which featured experience areas focused on customer experience, digital supply chain, finance, retail, human resources, and expense management, was marked by the performance of Comedian Gökhan Ünver.

"SAP cloud solutions are used by 17 of the largest 20 companies in Turkey"

SAP Turkey General Manager Uğur Candan, who opened the event by congratulating SAP customers in Turkey and globally with their success stories, said, "Today we will talk about change, transformation, and digitization with advanced technologies. We will listen to your success stories in digital transformation processes. As innovation cycles shorten, companies that utilize smart technologies the best will leave their mark on the future."

Providing information about SAP customers in Turkey, Candan said, "90% of the largest companies in our country use SAP. 85% of the export activities of the top 500 companies in Turkey are triggered by SAP systems. Companies using SAP ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) achieve a net revenue growth rate per employee 2.3 times higher than those that do not.

Candan, stating that investments made in the cloud over the last 10 years are preparatory for today, said, "We have no projects that do not touch the cloud anymore. In the last 2 years, cloud ERP projects in Turkey have increased by approximately 2.5 times."

"Our customers account for 87% of global trade"

Hans-Peter Fülle, Deputy President of Operations for the SAP EMEA Region, started his presentation by saying, "What used to be extraordinary for businesses is now ordinary," and continued, "We are working to bring out the best in every business to make the world more livable and improve human life. We help our customers achieve agility on a broad scale, maximize performance across the value chain, and prioritize sustainability with next-generation solutions."

Fülle also provided information about SAP's global customers: "SAP's customers account for 87% of total global trade. While 99 out of the world's largest 100 companies use SAP, 85 of them place SAP S/4HANA at the center of their business processes. 97 out of the world's top 100 greenest companies also prefer SAP."

Sharing IDC's prediction that "85% of businesses will combine employees' expertise with artificial intelligence to increase foresight across their organizations," Fülle emphasized the need for artificial intelligence to be relevant, reliable, and responsible. Fülle provided information about SAP's artificial intelligence-supported digital assistant, Joule, and SAP Build Code, which optimizes application development, and invited participants to the SAP Sapphire events to be held in Orlando on June 3-5 and in Barcelona on June 11-13.

Proper cloud transformation is crucial

In the session titled "Simplify Your Daily Business Routines with Artificial Intelligence," Özgür Odabaşıoğlu, COO of SAP EMEA Region Cloud ERP, took the stage with Levent Özbilgin, General Manager of Microsoft Turkey, and Çağatay Özak, Director of Industry and Innovation at SAP Turkey.

Odabaşıoğlu, stating that there are 6 thousand RISE with SAP customers worldwide and over 100 thousand managed and cloud-based Cloud ERP systems, mentioned the rapid adoption of the cloud and shared SAP CEO Christian Klein's words, "Our strategy to realize our vision is the cloud," emphasizing that it is not cloud transformation but the importance of proper cloud transformation. Describing their R&D studies with leading universities worldwide on artificial intelligence, Odabaşıoğlu said that Microsoft is a major partner with whom SAP closely collaborates.

Çağatay Özak stated that today's business transformation is stronger with intelligent, sustainable business transformation supported by data and artificial intelligence through SAP Signavio and its artificial intelligence model LPM (Large Process Model) within it. Özak also provided information about the new future competencies of the digital assistant Joule on Cloud ERP, the role of artificial intelligence in turning signals in the supply chain into action, and SAP Analytics Cloud, which enables managing big data with artificial intelligence.

"Microsoft and SAP's biggest goal is to work for Turkey"

Levent Özbilgin, stating that they have been working in the field of artificial intelligence for 20 years, said, "We are working on artificial intelligence on cloud platforms. It's a computing platform consisting of trillions of units... Our goal as Microsoft is to provide this technology platform. We are the first user of RISE with SAP. Our cloud platforms are operating in more than 70 locations worldwide. RISE with SAP is one of the most important users of this platform. There are two important issues for the future: Scalability and reliability. The cloud provides both." Describing artificial intelligence as a co-pilot, Özbilgin said, "There is still an end-user in the pilot seat. Since the assistant pilot takes care of the chore, the user can use the remaining time for creativity." Emphasizing the importance of cooperation between Microsoft and SAP for Turkey, Özbilgin said, "Our main goal is to create value for the end user. SAP does this very well because it works with many different industries. Microsoft, on the other hand, provides the platform. That's why we benefit from SAP's competencies in terms of sectors and customers. Microsoft and SAP are currently the two largest multinational technology companies operating in Turkey. The biggest reason for the presence of Microsoft and SAP is to work for Turkey."

