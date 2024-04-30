T20 WC: Markam To Captain As South Africa Name 15-Man Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, April 30 (IANS) Aiden Markram to lead the charge as South Africa on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the USA and West Indies from June 1-29.

This will be Markram's first World Cup assignment since being named T20I captain.

The team includes experienced batters Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and the promising Tristan Stubbs. Also, the squad features two uncapped T20I players; wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton and fast bowler Ottniel Baartman.

Rickelton finished as the leading run-scorer of the second edition of the SA20 with 530 runs at an average of 58.88 for MI Cape Town, while Baartman took 18 wickets in eight matches for defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and is currently with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be leading the pace attack. They will be supported by Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee.

Other notable selections include three front-line spinners; Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pace pair Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi have been named as the travelling reserves.

"Selecting this group was extremely tough considering the amount of T20 cricket that has been played recently and the form that has been on show. I want to congratulate the two uncapped players, Ryan and Ottniel, on their selection," head coach Rob Walter said.

"We have seen some incredible performances from our players in 2024 and that made my job very tough indeed. I am nonetheless proud and confident that we have named the strongest possible squad that no doubt has every chance of success in the West Indies and USA," he added.

South Africa will begin their campaign on June 3 against Sri Lanka in New York.

Meanwhile, Walter has also named a provisional squad for the preceding three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Cricket South Africa said this squad for T20I series will change and have players added to it when management is aware of IPL player availability.

"Our preparations for the tournament will start with a three-match T20I series against West Indies. For this tour we will unfortunately be without most of the players who are currently involved in the IPL," Walter added.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram , Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves

Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi

South Africa T20I provisional squad against West Indies: Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter (DP World Lions), Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo , Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen.