Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva to depart team at end of season

(MENAFN) On Monday, Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva made an emotional announcement that he would be departing the English Premier League side at the end of the season.



In a video shared on the London club's Instagram account, Silva, visibly emotional, expressed his intention to return to Chelsea "one day."



"Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too," The 39-year-old Silva expressed his sentiments in the video, conveying his heartfelt message to Chelsea fans.



"I think everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here," he further mentioned.



Since joining Chelsea from French Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in August 2020, Silva has enjoyed a distinguished career. Prior to his tenure at Chelsea, he secured seven league titles with his former club. Notably, during his time with Chelsea, he contributed significantly to the team's victories in the 2021 UEFA Champions League and the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.



Before his stint at Chelsea, Silva also achieved success with AC Milan, winning the Italian Serie A title in 2011. His illustrious career extends to the international stage as well, where he represented Brazil's national team, scoring seven goals in 113 appearances. Among his notable accomplishments with the national team is winning the 2019 Copa America.

