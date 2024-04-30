Army helicopter crashes in Colombia, leaves 9 soldiers dead

(MENAFN) Colombia's National Army reported a devastating incident on Monday, revealing that an army helicopter had tragically crashed, claiming the lives of all 9 soldiers aboard. The helicopter was returning from a mission to supply troops in northern Colombia when it lost communication with the base in the early afternoon. Subsequently, it was discovered that the helicopter had crashed near the municipality of Santa Rosa in the Bolivar Department, as confirmed by statements from the army.



The loss of communication and subsequent crash sent shockwaves through Colombia, prompting expressions of grief and condolences from officials and the public alike. President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, took to social media to convey his deep sorrow over the tragedy, revealing that the troops onboard were engaged in operations against the Gulf Clan at the time of the incident.



The Gulf Clan, notorious for its involvement in drug trafficking and perpetration of violent crimes, has long been a significant concern for Colombian authorities. The criminal organization's activities have posed significant challenges to law enforcement efforts and have resulted in numerous casualties and widespread fear among civilians. The untimely demise of the soldiers underscores the risks and sacrifices faced by those dedicated to combating criminal elements and maintaining security and stability in Colombia.

