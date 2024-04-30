5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Argentina’s El Carril

(MENAFN) According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a seismic event measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale shook the area approximately 3 kilometers north-northwest of El Carril, Argentina, at 0209 GMT on Tuesday. The earthquake's epicenter was initially pinpointed to be at a depth of 10.0 kilometers beneath the earth's surface, with geographical coordinates recorded at approximately 25.04 degrees south latitude and 65.50 degrees west longitude.



The tremor reverberated through the region, prompting concerns about potential structural damage and the safety of local residents. As seismic activity is not uncommon in Argentina due to its location within the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, authorities and residents remain vigilant about the potential risks associated with such events.



In response to the earthquake, efforts are underway to assess any damage and provide support to affected communities. Emergency response teams and local authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the vicinity of the earthquake's epicenter. The occurrence of earthquakes underscores the importance of robust disaster preparedness measures and the implementation of resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impact of such natural events on communities and infrastructure in earthquake-prone regions like El Carril, Argentina.

