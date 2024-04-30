Mexico’s Chiapas experiences 5.2-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Monday, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the region of Chiapas, Mexico, according to data from the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. The seismic event occurred at 2342 GMT, sending tremors through the area. Initial reports indicated that the earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 140.9 kilometers, with coordinates situated at approximately 16.30 degrees north latitude and 93.23 degrees west longitude.



The earthquake's impact was felt across the region, prompting concerns about potential damage and the safety of local residents. As seismic activity is not uncommon in this area due to the region's proximity to tectonic plate boundaries, authorities and residents remain vigilant about the potential risks associated with such events.



Efforts to assess the extent of damage and ensure the well-being of affected communities are underway, with emergency response teams and local authorities mobilizing to provide assistance and support where needed. The occurrence of earthquakes underscores the importance of robust disaster preparedness measures and the implementation of resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impact of such natural events on communities and infrastructure in earthquake-prone regions like Chiapas, Mexico.

