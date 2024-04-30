Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Spotted At ISL Semi-Final Match In Mumbai; Duo Takes Victory Lap (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's most popular pair, are making news for various ventures. The

duo is not only busy with their forthcoming ventures, but they also like watching sports such as cricket and football. The

two were seen having a great time cheering on the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final match in Mumbai. Ranbir

Kapoor was ecstatic when his football team, Mumbai City FC, got to the final after defeating FC Goa. Pictures

and videos of the pair are currently

going

popular on social media.



In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on the pitch, celebrating their team's victory and waving to the fans. The

actor wore a white and grey t-shirt with joggers. He

paired it with a hat. At

the same time, his wife Alia Bhatt radiated swagger in a striped linen shirt and shorts, accessorised with a cap. The

duo has previously

been observed

watching games. Ranbir

Kapoor, a sports

aficionado, has also been observed at

multiple

cricket events.



Fans were also thrilled to

see their favourite couple enjoying a good time.



Fans

too

were

excited to see their favourite duo having all fun.

One

user wrote, "Alia is looking

absolutely

gorgeous..She is looking like

teenage

girl.. Cute Jodi". Another

user wrote, "No one can match the style of RK". "Them watching sports", wrote the third user.



Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's next film will be Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he will portray Lord Ram. Sai

Pallavi will also appear in the film. He

also has a sequel to Animal in the works. Ranbir

Kapoor recently appeared in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The

film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra.

Alia Bhatt last appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki

Kahaani,

with Ranveer Singh. Karan

Johar directed the picture, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The

picture caused quite a stir at the box office.

