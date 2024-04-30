Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Spotted At ISL Semi-Final Match In Mumbai; Duo Takes Victory Lap (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's most popular pair, are making news for various ventures. The
duo is not only busy with their forthcoming ventures, but they also like watching sports such as cricket and football. The
two were seen having a great time cheering on the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final match in Mumbai. Ranbir
Kapoor was ecstatic when his football team, Mumbai City FC, got to the final after defeating FC Goa. Pictures
and videos of the pair are currently
going
popular on social media.
In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on the pitch, celebrating their team's victory and waving to the fans. The
actor wore a white and grey t-shirt with joggers. He
paired it with a hat. At
the same time, his wife Alia Bhatt radiated swagger in a striped linen shirt and shorts, accessorised with a cap. The
duo has previously
been observed
watching games. Ranbir
Kapoor, a sports
aficionado, has also been observed at
multiple
cricket events.
Fans were also thrilled to
see their favourite couple enjoying a good time.
Fans
too
were
One
user wrote, "Alia is looking
absolutely
gorgeous..She is looking like
teenage
girl.. Cute Jodi". Another
user wrote, "No one can match the style of RK". "Them watching sports", wrote the third user.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's next film will be Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, in which he will portray Lord Ram. Sai
Pallavi will also appear in the film. He
also has a sequel to Animal in the works. Ranbir
Kapoor recently appeared in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The
film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra.
Alia Bhatt last appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki
Kahaani,
with Ranveer Singh. Karan
Johar directed the picture, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. The
picture caused quite a stir at the box office.
