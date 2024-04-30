Getting Back To Normal: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Makes First Public Appearance After Stroke

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has made his first public appearance about two months after disclosing that he had suffered a mild stroke.

In a post on X, the 44-year-old entrepreneur shared a picture of him present at the Zero1 fest where he discussed health and wealth.

"Slowly getting back to normal. At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with @nasdaily, JC @FITTRwithsquats, and @twitellectual," Kamath wrote.

Since being shared, the post garnered over 80K views and received several responses from X users.

"Good to see you back in the game," a user wrote.

"I was at the fest. Loved everything about it. The Zero1 Fest was awesome. The experience could have been better if the weather was not so hot and there was a designated parking place," another user said.

Kamath revealed about the stroke in February in a post, saying that anything from poor sleep and exhaustion to the passing away of his father could be the reason.

"Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -- any of these could be possible reasons," he posted.