PM Meets Saudi Energy Minister At WEF

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, April 29 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh on Monday with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.They emphasized the "brotherly and historical" relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and a common interest by the two countries' leadership to further develop cooperation in various fields.During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh, the two sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation in the energy field.