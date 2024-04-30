Researcher confirms walrus succumbs to bird flu on Arctic Island

(MENAFN) A significant development emerged in Norway's Arctic region as researchers confirmed the first case of a walrus succumbing to bird flu. Christian Lydersen, a researcher from the Norwegian Polar Institute, revealed that the deceased walrus was discovered last year on Hopen island in the Svalbard archipelago.



Tests conducted by a German laboratory subsequently confirmed the presence of bird flu in the walrus, although the sample size was insufficient to determine whether it was the H5N1 or H5N8 strain.



Lydersen emphasized the novelty of this discovery, noting that it marks the first known instance of bird flu affecting a walrus. Last year, approximately six dead walruses were found in the Svalbard islands, situated roughly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the North Pole.



While the exact cause of death for these walruses remains uncertain, Lydersen speculated that some may have been infected with the bird flu virus.



Walruses, known for their large size and primarily fish-based diet, occasionally consume marine birds, making them susceptible to bird flu transmission. With walruses typically congregating during the summer months when ice melts, monitoring their health becomes crucial.



In addition, there exists a potential risk of polar bears consuming infected walrus carcasses, further complicating the spread of the virus in the region.



The incidence of bird flu has been steadily increasing, impacting various animal populations globally. In addition to the walrus case in Norway, bird flu has claimed the life of a polar bear in Alaska, as reported by US authorities.

