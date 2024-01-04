World Wide Technology announces a $100m partnership with Abu Dhabi startup, Open Innovation AI

(MENAFN- A Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 21 December 2023 – World Wide Technology (WWT), one of the world’s largest privately held technology innovation companies, today announces a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi-based startup, Open Innovation AI. The significant investment is a key component of WWT’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) investment strategy dedicated to fostering innovation. The partnership will support strategic partnerships through an AI lab environment designed for testing and validating cutting-edge AI technologies, from hardware development to proofs of concept.



As part of the deal, Omar Mir, President of WWT, has been announced as Executive Board Member for Open Innovation AI. With his extensive expertise in AI and a deep understanding of regional and international markets, Omar is uniquely positioned to guide Open Innovation AI in disrupting the global AI landscape and propel the company to the forefront of the AI era.



The strategic move will enhance the existing global partnership between the two organisations by integrating Open Innovation AI’s AI-OS platform with WWT’s world-class AI enablement and acceleration capabilities. Open Innovation AI will utilise WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC), one of the world’s largest multi-OEM technology R&D labs, to drive innovative and disruptive AI outcomes for various sectors from sustainability to education. The collaboration aligns with WWT’s recently launched AI for Good initiative, which aims to help one million climate tech entrepreneurs to drive a sustainable future through technological innovation.



Open Innovation AI, part of the Made in Emirates strategy, is leading the charge in accelerating the AI lifecycle with its cutting-edge AI-OS platform by optimising development time whilst reducing computational costs. This aligns with WWT's vision to harness AI for transformative impact across diverse industries. Through the strategic alliance, Open Innovation AI and WWT aim to reshape the global AI landscape by offering innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions. Together, they will deliver world-leading AI solutions to a wide range of clients across various sectors in both public and private enterprises and institutions.



Omar Mir, President of WWT commented: “We’re truly at the start of the AI era, and I’m excited to join Open Innovation AI at this incredible time. The Open Innovation AI platform is smart, fast and set up to drive business outcomes immediately. Paired with WWT’s AI expertise, we can now provide the full end-to-end AI stack for any customer. I am delighted to be driving transformational AI change together with Open Innovation AI and am looking forward to changing the AI landscape in education, sustainability, industry, government and more.”



Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Innovation AI added: “Our collaboration with WWT is a major milestone in the global AI arena. With the financial support of WWT, use of its cutting-edge lab, and access to its global customers, we're well positioned to enhance our AI solutions significantly. Omar's appointment as Executive Board Member, leveraging his expertise in AI and the global market, reinforces our global expansion strategy. WWT's investment also positions Abu Dhabi as a prominent AI destination, contributing to the city's growing status in the global tech landscape. We take pride in our role in advancing Abu Dhabi as a hub for AI innovation."







