Jordan Source Participates in Jordan Gaming Summit in Aqaba, Attended by His Majesty King Abdullah II

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – April 30, 2024 – His Majesty King Abdullah II graced the twelfth Jordan Gaming Summit with his presence, which was inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Omar bin Faisal. The event featured preliminary activities in Umm Qais, Amman, and Petra, concluding with the Esports Future Summit in Aqaba on April 27th and 28th. Jordan Source, an initiative by the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, played a prominent role throughout the summit.

During the summit, Jordan Source, represented by its Program Director, actively engaged in a pivotal dialogue session titled “E-Sports Is Fueling Innovation in Education.” The session explored the intersection of e-sports and educational innovation, reflecting the program’s commitment to integrating technology in education.

The program also facilitated a roundtable discussion featuring investors and institutional representatives from outside Jordan. This platform served to foster dialogue on e-sports development in Jordan, providing an extensive overview of the support, services, and competitive advantages the Kingdom offers as a gateway to the region.

As part of its strategic alignment with national goals, Jordan Source showcased its initiatives aimed at bolstering the local gaming landscape. These efforts underscore the program's alignment with the Kingdom’s aspirations to cement its status as a leading hub for information technology outsourcing (ITO) and business process outsourcing (BPO), contributing significantly to economic and tourism sectors.

Jordan Source also detailed its endeavors in creating a conducive ecosystem for the e-sports and gaming industries. These include fostering educational gaming systems and addressing sustainability challenges within the sector. Such initiatives align with Jordan’s economic modernization vision, which emphasizes developing national talent, fostering youth entrepreneurship in creative industries, and promoting tourism and investment.

Additionally, the program offers valuable resources such as the online publication, JoSourceIT, and The Source Directory. These platforms provide insights and updates on the local technology landscape, facilitating connections between Jordan’s technology sector and the global business community.

The summit, themed “From North to South,” is integral to the Jordanian Strategy for E-Gaming and E-Sports 2023-2027. It aims to leverage Jordan’s progress in the field to enhance the sector’s GDP contribution and to establish the Kingdom as a premier capital for e-gaming.

Through targeted programs and continuous participation in significant events like the summit in Aqaba, Jordan Source is pivotal in realizing these ambitious national objectives, further attracting investments and fostering technological advancements in Jordan and beyond.







