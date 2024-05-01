Amir Meets Saudi Transport Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Minister of Transport and Logistics of Saudi Arabia H E Eng Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia and His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to His Highness the Amir, and their wishes for His Highness for continued health and happiness and more progress and prosperity for the Qatari people.

For his part, His Highness the Amir conveyed to Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics his greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his wishes for good health and wellness for them and for the Saudi people further development.

During the meeting, relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them were reviewed.