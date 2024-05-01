IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Fined For Slow Over-Rate Offence

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 Lakh" the BCCI statement read.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 Lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser" it added.

MI succumbed to its seventh loss of the season in 10 games after suffering a 4-wicket defeat at the hands of LSG.

After Tuesday's loss MI's chances for playoffs are bleak even if they win all of their remaining games.