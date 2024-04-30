Fifth Third Employee Receives 'Patriot Award' From Employer Support Of The Reserve And Guard

(MENAFN- 3BL) Fifth Third employee Amy Donovan was recently recognized with a Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Reserve and Guard for her efforts to support colleague and active military member Jasmyn Dupre.

An employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve may nominate individual supervisors, bosses, or others at work for support provided directly to the nominating Service member. The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.

Donovan manages several benefits programs for the Bank and when Dupre was preparing for her leave of duty in late 2021, the two worked together to ensure all the necessary steps were taken so that Dupre could leave to serve her country knowing that leave of absence-related matter were cared for. While Donovan may feel her support of Dupre was just part of a day's work, Dupre clearly felt she went above and beyond, which is why she nominated her for the award. Dupre is still actively serving our country and the Bank looks forward to welcoming her back once her service has ended.

“As a Bank we strive to keep our customers at the center of all we do, and as an HR organization we also strive to keep our employees at the center,” Donovan said.“It is certainly an honor to be recognized in this way.”

Fifth Third's military leave guidelines provide for up to 4 weeks of pay continuation for military leave and a pay differential of up to 24 months thereafter. The Bank also supports employees through Business Resource Groups (BRG) and in other ways, including military leave guidelines to support employees who serve in the uniformed services. Fifth Third also offers current and former U.S. military members Fifth Third Military Banking and Checking .

“I have a passion for time away, leave of absence, and our mental health related benefits,” Donovan added.“As people need to step away from work to take care of their health, family, or country, I hope they do so knowing that they are supported and they are able to come back feeling valued.”