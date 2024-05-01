Afghanistan Futsal National Team Arrives In Tehran After World Cup Qualification

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Football Federation announced that the Afghanistan national futsal team arrived in Tehran after qualifying for the World Cup.

The federation stated in a newsletter that the national futsal team traveled to Tehran and received a warm welcome from Afghan immigrants in Iran on Tuesday, April 30th.

The federation said,“The national futsal team made history by qualifying for the Futsal World Cup for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Iranian media have reported that 13 players from the Afghanistan national team traveled to Iran after the Asian Cup.

Iran's news media stated that nine players from the Afghanistan national team, along with their coach, arrived in Tehran, and four other players, along with Majid Mortazavi, Afghanistan's head coach, flew directly to Mashhad, Iran.

Sports authorities for immigrants in Tehran have mentioned that the rest of the players have gone to Kabul. The football federation has not commented on this matter.

