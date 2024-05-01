Amyra Dastur Shimmers In A Golden Saree; Says 'Winging It - Life, Eyeliner, Everything'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Amyra Dastur, on Wednesday, treated fans to some mesmerising pictures of herself in a golden shimmery saree, and shared how she is "winging" her life, eyeliner and everything!

Amyra, who is known for her work in 'Judgementall Hai Kya', 'Kaalakaandi', 'Jogi', etc, took to Instagram and shared a string of photos, in which she can be seen wearing a golden-coloured saree.

She paired the shimmery saree with a matching tube blouse, which has heavy embellishments on it.

For the makeup, she opted for peach brown lips, winged eyeliner and brown eyeshadow. She has kept her hair open, and accessorised it with silver pearl earrings.

The post is captioned: "Just winging it. Life, eyeliner, everything."

Amyra was last seen in the period crime thriller series 'Bambai Meri Jaan'.