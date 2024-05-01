Fertiglobe shareholders accept large dividends amid robust financial performance

(MENAFN) Shareholders of Fertiglobe, a company listed on the Abu Dhabi Financial Market, have given their nod to cash dividends amounting to USD200 million for the second half of 2023. This dividend payout translates to 9 fils per share and brings the total dividends distributed for the year 2023 to an impressive USD475 million. Notably, this dividend yield rate stands out as one of the highest in the sector, with a total of USD2.265 billion returned to shareholders since the company's initial public offering (IPO).



In response to the robust financial performance, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fertiglobe, expressed his confidence in the company's ability to sustain competitive growth despite challenges such as the normalization of urea and ammonia prices in 2023 following a notable increase in 2022. Dr. Al Jaber highlighted Fertiglobe's strategic focus on enhancing low-carbon ammonia production, evidenced by significant achievements such as the delivery of the first shipment of ammonia produced from renewable energy sources, a groundbreaking feat in the global market. Additionally, Fertiglobe has initiated the pilot application of the first standard carbon capture unit utilizing CycloneCC technology at its facilities in the UAE.



Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the pivotal role played by the distinguished partnership between ADNOC and OCI Global in propelling Fertiglobe to become the world's largest marine exporter of urea and ammonia. He noted ADNOC's increased stake in Fertiglobe as a testament to the company's success and the efficacy of its future growth strategy. With ADNOC's support, Fertiglobe is poised to capitalize on significant growth opportunities and solidify its leadership position in the global market for low-carbon ammonia produced with renewable energy sources. Dr. Al Jaber expressed confidence that Fertiglobe is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for sustainable ammonia products and contribute significantly to addressing global environmental challenges.

