Doha Bank Launches Himyan Debit Card To Support QCB's Initiative

Doha, Qatar: In line with Qatar's efforts to promote electronic payments, and following the guidelines of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), Doha Bank has launched the Doha Bank Himyan Debit Card.

In a statement, the bank indicated that the Doha Bank Himyan Debit Card, which uses Chip and PIN technology along with contactless technology, offers a more secure and convenient alternative to cash, enabling card holders to seamlessly make purchases on domestic online merchants and in stores across Qatar.

The Himyan Debit card can also be used to withdraw funds from ATMs across Qatar. Additionally, card holders can also enjoy a host of other benefits and advantages including exclusive discounts at premium restaurants, cafes and stores across Qatar.

“Issuance of the Doha Bank Himyan Debit Card comes in the course of the bank's commitment to supporting the QCB's efforts and initiatives in enhancing financial inclusion in the State of Qatar, making banking and financial services available to the broadest segment of people,” stated Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group CEO of Doha Bank, in remarks on this occasion.

He further added that the card is available to all existing Doha Bank customers, with no minimum balance required to avail the various benefits offered by the card.

Doha Bank concluded the statement by informing customers that they can learn more about the Doha Bank Himyan Card by visiting the the bank's website or by contacting the Doha Bank Call Centre.