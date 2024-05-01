Taha Shah Badussha Visits Mahim Dargah To Seek Divine Blessings, Offers Chadar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha visited the Mahim Dargah in Mumbai to seek divine blessings ahead of the release of his series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Taha, who plays the role of a nawab in the eight-part series, wore a black kurta and pyjamas as he walked barefoot inside the dargah with a“tokri” full of rose petals and a chadar.

He then offered the chadar, a piece of cloth as a symbol of respect and prayed.

The actor, who has worked in projects such as 'Luv Ka The End', 'Gippi', 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Ranchi Diaries', was then seen offering his prayers.

Talking about 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', it tells the saga of love, betrayal, freedom and relationships. It revolves around the lives of“tawaifs” and“nawabs” in Lahore during the British Raj.

It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Sharmin Segal.