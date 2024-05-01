White House considers prohibiting Russian uranium

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Russia over the Ukraine conflict, the Biden administration is exploring the possibility of using executive authority to enact a ban on enriched uranium imports from Russia. This move comes as congressional efforts to pass legislation imposing such a ban have stalled, leaving the White House to consider alternative measures to address national security concerns.



According to a report by Bloomberg, discussions within the National Security Council and the Department of Energy have centered on the potential implementation of a ban on Russian nuclear fuel, with the inclusion of waivers that would allow for continued imports until 2028.



While no final decisions have been reached, the prospect of utilizing executive orders highlights the administration's determination to take decisive action in response to Moscow's actions.



The House of Representatives passed a bill banning Russian nuclear fuel back in December, yet the legislation has since languished in the Senate, prompting the White House to explore alternative avenues for imposing restrictions on Russian uranium imports. With Russia currently serving as America's primary foreign supplier of enriched uranium, accounting for nearly 25 percent of fuel used in United States reactors, concerns over dependency on Russian imports have intensified.



Last year alone, the United States imported a record-high USD1.2 billion worth of uranium from Russia, marking a 43 percent increase in annual shipments. Recognizing the strategic significance of reducing reliance on foreign sources for nuclear fuel, the Biden administration has underscored the importance of developing domestic uranium enrichment capabilities as a matter of national security.



In a bid to bolster domestic production, Congress recently approved USD2.7 billion in funding for the development of uranium enrichment facilities. The administration has advocated for coupling this investment with a long-term ban on Russian fuel imports, emphasizing the need to safeguard America's energy independence and reduce vulnerabilities stemming from reliance on foreign suppliers.



While executive action remains under consideration, both the Biden administration and industry stakeholders express a preference for legislative solutions to address the issue. However, amidst congressional gridlock, the prospect of utilizing executive authority to enact a ban on Russian uranium imports underscores the administration's commitment to advancing its national security agenda in the face of geopolitical challenges.

