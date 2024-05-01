Alaya Would Do Grandad Kabir Bedi’S ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ Remake If Not Made In A ‘Gimmicky Way’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Alaya F. has shown interest in starring in a period drama and even spoke about what would it take for her to feature in a remake of Kabir Bedi and Rekha-starrer 'Khoon Bhari Maang.'

Talking to IANS about the 1988 film 'Khoon Bhari Maang', Alaya said:“If people think it's right then sure, and if they don't do it in a gimmicky way. I feel like when these gimmicky things happen, then I am not, like ... 'just because gimmicky association' then they do it."

“If I am genuinely correct for the part and they feel like I am able to add value to the project then yeah, sure,” she added.

Considered a cult classic, 'Khoon Bhari Maang', which was directed by Rakesh Roshan, revolves around the story of Rekha, who almost gets killed over her wealth by her second husband played by Kabir Bedi.

In the action thriller, she sets out to seek revenge after changing from her simple avatar to a glamorous one.

Ever since her debut in 2020 with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Alaya has featured in several genres of films including psychological thriller, supernatural thriller and an action thriller.

However, she is keen to do a period drama.

“I really want to do it like a period film. Where I can wear all that royal attire and feel all of that. That's something I want to do,” said Alaya, who is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi.

She added:“I also think that it will be something new for me to sort of put my feet into; and actually in my acting class I have trained a lot of that, I have done a lot of those scenes. So, it will be fun to put that to use because it is totally different from anything I have done before.”