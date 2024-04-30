Dubai: Authorities Share Emergency Numbers To Contact During Unstable Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:58 PM
In a post on X, Dubai authorities listed emergency numbers to contact for different cases, in preparation for the upcoming inclement weather conditions. The numbers are as follows:
Dubai Police for emergency situations - 999 Dubai Police for non-emergency cases - 901 Civil Defense - 997 Dubai Ambulance - 998 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority - 991 Dubai municipality - 800900 Roads and Transport Authority - 8009090
Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time , along with the readiness of all relevant entities.
