Unemployment rate rises in Palestine due to Gaza war

(MENAFN) Ola Awad, the head of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, revealed concerning statistics regarding unemployment rates in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, emphasizing a stark rise in joblessness. Awad stated that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the unemployment rate in the West Bank soared to 32 percent, a significant increase from 13 percent in the previous quarter. She highlighted that the number of unemployed individuals surged to 317,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to approximately 129,000 in the third quarter of the same year, prior to the outbreak of conflict in the Gaza Strip.



Addressing the devastating impact of the conflict on employment, Awad underscored that discussing employment and unemployment in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing hostilities is challenging and unrealistic. She lamented that the onset of aggression led to an unprecedented escalation in unemployment rates, estimating that by the fourth quarter of 2023, unemployment could skyrocket to 75 percent, compared to 46 percent in the preceding quarter. This dire situation translates to the loss of at least 200,000 jobs within the first three months of the conflict.



Awad emphasized that the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip has rendered traditional metrics for measuring workforce characteristics obsolete and inadequate. She noted that for individuals in Gaza, the immediate priorities have shifted towards securing basic necessities such as shelter, food, and safety for themselves and their families. Amidst the turmoil and uncertainty caused by conflict, concerns about economic stability and employment have taken a backseat to more urgent survival needs.



The sobering statistics presented by Awad underscore the severe humanitarian consequences of conflict on livelihoods and economic stability in the region. As efforts to address the root causes of conflict and promote peace continue, there is an urgent need for targeted interventions to mitigate the adverse effects of unemployment and restore hope for a better future for the Palestinian people.

