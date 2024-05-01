Priest Beaten To Death In UP's Deoria

(MENAFN- IANS) Deoria (UP), May 1 (IANS) The priest of a temple in a village here was beaten to death with sticks following an altercation with some people over the playing of loud music, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Tenuba Chaubey village and three persons have been detained over it.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sankalp Sharma, said that the deceased, identified as Ashok Chaubey (60) was beaten with sticks by some persons with whom he had an altercation over the playing of DJ (music).

The SP said Chaubey was rushed to a medical college where he was declared dead. Three persons, including one Hausla Paswan, have been detained, he added.

Police force has been deployed in the village and at the temple to avoid any untoward incident, he said.