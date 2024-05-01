Oil prices fall for third day in row amid increasing inventories, geopolitical developments

(MENAFN) In early Wednesday trading, global oil prices experienced a downward trend, marking the third consecutive day of decline. The drop was attributed to multiple factors, including a notable increase in crude inventories and production within the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Additionally, market sentiment was influenced by growing optimism surrounding potential ceasefire negotiations in the tumultuous Middle East region.



Specifically, by 0005 GMT, Brent crude futures for July delivery recorded a decrease of 47 cents, representing a 0.5 percent drop to USD85.86 per barrel. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for June delivery fell by 53 cents, equating to a 0.6 percent decline, reaching USD81.40 per barrel.



The latest data from the American Petroleum Institute further contributed to the market's dynamics, revealing a substantial increase in US crude oil inventories during the previous week. The inventory rose by 4.906 million barrels, a significant development that weighed on market sentiment. However, amidst this increase, there were contrasting trends in gasoline and distillate inventories, which reportedly experienced decreases.



These market movements underscore the intricate interplay between supply dynamics, geopolitical considerations, and broader economic factors that shape oil prices. The ongoing fluctuations serve as a reminder of the volatility inherent in the energy markets and highlight the importance of closely monitoring both domestic and international developments for informed decision-making within the industry.

