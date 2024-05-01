Azerbaijan Army Servicemen Participate In Kurtaran 2024 Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Naval Forcesparticipated in the "Kurtaran – 2024" underwater search and rescueexercises held in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry ofAzerbaijan.

During the exercises, the tasks of searching for the sunkensubmarine using robots, assessing its state, providing the crewwith food and medical supplies through divers, and rescuing wereaccomplished by search and rescue ships.

Moreover, activities on the evacuation of the crew of thewrecked ship on the water were carried out with highprofessionalism by dropping necessary supplies from aeroplanes andperforming parachute jumps into the sea.

"Kurtaran – 2024" international exercises involved 52representatives from 17 countries.