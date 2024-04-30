Registered Voters Abroad And Early Voting Registry Results

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Electoral Tribunal of Panama reported that the participation of early voting in the Registry of Registered Voters Abroad (RERE) was at 66.7% until the last cut off was made on Monday night April 29.

There are 3,788 that make up the RERE registry, and 2,528 Panamanians have voted to date.

Meanwhile, participation in the Early Voting Voter Registry for residents of Panama (REVA) amounts to 47.5%. According to the TE, the REVA register is 670 and 318 Panamanians have cast their vote.

These early votes, which are done through the internet and are only to elect the President of the Republic, are enabled until Thursday, May 2. The votes cast will be counted on the day of the general elections, next Sunday, May 5.

MENAFN30042024000218011062ID1108159611