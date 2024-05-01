BlackRock, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund collaborate on new investment platform

(MENAFN) BlackRock, the world's leading asset management company, is poised to launch a groundbreaking investment platform in Saudi Arabia, supported by a substantial financial commitment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The collaboration between BlackRock and the PIF aims to establish a robust multi-asset investment platform based in Riyadh, signaling a significant milestone in the expansion of financial services within the Kingdom.



A memorandum of understanding has been formalized between BlackRock and the PIF, outlining the terms of their partnership and the strategic objectives of the new investment platform. Under this agreement, BlackRock will spearhead the establishment of the platform, leveraging its expertise in asset management and global investment strategies. The PIF, in turn, will provide substantial financial backing, with an initial investment of up to five billion dollars, subject to the fulfillment of key mutually agreed-upon conditions.



The launch of this investment platform holds immense potential to catalyze the growth of capital markets in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the Kingdom's broader economic transformation agenda. By establishing a dedicated investment team in Riyadh, the platform aims to foster the development of local talent and expertise while actively seeking to attract additional funds from domestic and international investors.



The Public Investment Fund plays a pivotal role in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious vision to diversify the Kingdom's economy and stimulate growth across new sectors. Through strategic investments in large-scale infrastructure projects and the creation of innovative economic initiatives, the PIF is instrumental in driving forward the Kingdom's economic diversification efforts and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global investment destination.



The collaboration between BlackRock and the Public Investment Fund underscores the commitment of both entities to advancing the financial sector in Saudi Arabia and unlocking new opportunities for investors. By leveraging BlackRock's global reach and expertise alongside the PIF's substantial resources and strategic vision, the investment platform aims to play a transformative role in shaping the future of the Kingdom's financial landscape and driving sustainable economic growth.

