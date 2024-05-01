'He's Sore In The Same Spot, Will Undergo Scan', LSG Coach Langer Gives Injury Update On Mayank Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has given an injury update on star pacer Mayank Yadav, stating that despite undergoing "perfect rehabilitation", the youngster still has soreness in the same area that kept him out of action for over three weeks.

Langer further said the young pacer will also undergo a scan.

Mayank returned for Lucknow side after missing five matches due to a soreness in the lower abdominal area. He left the field due to injury with the figure of 1 for 31 in 3.1 overs in the match against Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

"Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab's been absolutely perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last few weeks or so, he's looked in great condition. We'll have a scan and we'll find out tomorrow," LSG head coach Justin Langer told broadcasters after the match.

LSG skipper KL Rahul also revealed that Mayank approached him after the first ball of his fourth over to complain about the discomfort he faced while bowling.

"I have not really spoken to him. He had slight pain in his side and after the first ball, he said 'thoda dukh raha hai' (there was a bit of pain). Thought there was no need to risk it, he is still a young lad. It is not just the pace. This game, he showed he has more skills than bowling 150-plus.

"The more he plays, the more he will learn when to bowl what. Right now, we have given him a free hand to just enjoy himself and bowl what he wants,' said Rahul during the post-match presentation.

Yadav has so far played three IPL matches and has claimed six wickets, three each against PBKS and RCB. In the match against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 7, he had to walk off the field after bowling just one over, where he was down on pace and was hit for three boundaries, conceding 13 runs overall.