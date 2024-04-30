The World Ocean Summit to convene in Jordan in its regional edition: a landmark event in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) The Regional Ocean Summit, a distinguished addition to Economist Impact’s esteemed World Ocean Summit series, is set to take place from 14th to 16th May 2024, in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, at the Dead Sea.

Hosted near the vibrant city of Amman, under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, in cooperation with the Aqaba Marine Park (AMP) initiative and sponsored by the Government of Jordan and Jordan Tourism Board; the Regional Ocean Summit will provide a platform for a global gathering of over 200 attendees including heads of state, political leaders, policymakers, corporate heads, investors and academics from across the globe, to share robust analysis and actionable insights, and join inspiring discussions aimed at finding the delicate balance between protecting the ocean and fostering sustainable economic growth.

The summit boasts an exceptional roster of speakers, featuring influential government officials, industry pioneers, and revered academic scholars such as Raed Abu-Soud, minister of water and irrigation in Jordan, Fanny Douvere, coordinator of World Heritage Marine Programme for UNESCO, Ove Hoegh- Guldberg, professor of Marine Studies for International Panel on Climate Change and University of Queensland, Philippe Cousteau, co-founder of EarthEcho International and many more. Through their expertise and diverse perspectives, the summit will offer an all-encompassing exploration of key opportunities and challenges crucial to the sustainability of the region's marine ecosystems.

Carefully crafted to address pressing issues, the summit's agenda spans an impressive array of topics, including climate change mitigation, innovative financing mechanisms, marine conservation, blue economy initiatives, and groundbreaking advancements in ocean-related technologies.

This Middle Eastern edition of the Regional Ocean Summit aspires to cultivate an atmosphere of collaboration and innovation, with a specific focus on regional challenges and opportunities. Jordan's strategic location at the crown of the Red Sea bestows particular importance on this summit, as it presents a unique platform for addressing the advancements of the region’s blue economy. Attending participants should expect engaging discussions, enlightening presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities, all dedicated to catalysing concrete actions to preserve and restore ocean health in the Middle East.

The summit in cooperation with the Aqaba Marine Park (AMP) initiative is a groundbreaking project that has been initiated by political guidance and support of His Majesty King Abdullah II. The initiative combines an education aquarium and an applied science and technology hub, to help find solutions for ocean and climate crises far beyond Jordan’s shores, starting by caring for the resilient coral reefs and unique marine resources in the Gulf of Aqaba.

Participants will also enjoy a unique opportunity to explore Jordan’s natural and cultural wonders and its dedication to the world heritage sites to contribute to conservation and environmental sustainability efforts. Optional tours will be offered to visit the Holy Baptism site (Bethany Beyond the Jordan-Al Maghtas), Wadi Rum Protected Area (Valley of the moon), and the Aqaba Marine Nature Reserve part of the Red Sea ecosystem, offering a unique chance to impact conservation and restoration journey towards a harmonious balance with our planet and unity for future generations.

High-level participants will anticipate a blend of insightful discussions, inspire meaningful dialogue and action, share hands-on experiences, and enjoy cultural immersion, making the Regional Ocean Summit an enriching and memorable event.

Reflecting on the significance of hosting such a landmark event in Jordan, His Excellency Mr. Nayef Al Fayez, Chief Commissioner of Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, remarked, “The Regional World Ocean Summit will be an excellent platform to highlight Jordan’s pioneering initiatives that serve as a model for turning challenges into beneficial contributions that extend beyond Jordan’s geographic boundaries and the only sea-window in Aqaba; emphasizing the importance of conservation and sustainable resource management and development for all natural resources to achieve the sustainable development goads and mitigate the climate change effects .”

Aligning with Jordan’s pioneering efforts in the region, from the conservation of coral reefs to the development of sustainable tourism and blue economy practices, the Regional Ocean Summit will explore a diverse range of topics critical to the region's marine ecosystem. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, the summit aims to pave the way for innovative solutions and collective action to ensure the long-term health and vitality of our oceans.





