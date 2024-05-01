OTT Releases This Month: Netflix Reveals List Of Movies, Web Series In May Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT Releases this month: Netflix has revealed the complete list of movies and web series to be released in May. Netflix fans are in for a treat as the OTT platform presents a garland of stories in various genres and languages Read: Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan OTT release next week: Check date, time and other streaming detailsFor Bollywood fans, the most attractive among all is Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marks the OTT web series debut for filmmaking maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It is about Mallika Jaan, a leader in a house of courtesans, who faces a challenge to her authority from a new rival amid growing unrest in British-ruled India Read: Manjummel Boys OTT release: Malayalam survival thriller to start streaming on THIS platform; check whenThe Hindi web series features a bevvy of Bollywood stars like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha. Mitakshara Kumar is the co-director of the web series. The Netflix Original was released on May 1. It has received highly-positive reviews from critics list of Netflix OTT releases in MayHeeramandi (May 1)A Man in Full (May 2)T・P BON (May 2)Beautiful Rebel (May 2)Unfrosted (May 3)John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA (May 4)Katt Williams: Woke Foke Live (May 5)The Roast of Tom Brady (May 5)Super Rich in Korea (May 7)Mother in the Bride (May 9)Bodkin (May 9)Thank You, Next (May 9)Cooking Up Murder (May 10)Bridgerton (May 16)Thelma the Unicorn (May 17)The 8 Show (May 17)Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (May 23)Illusions for Sale (May 23)In Good Hands 2 (May 23)Franco Escamilla: Ladies' man (May 23)Atlas (May 24)Mulligan (May 24)My Oni Girl (May 26)Eric (May 30)Secrets of the Neanderthals (May 30)Buying London (May 30)Geek Girl (May 31)A Part of You (May 31)Raising Voices (May 31)

