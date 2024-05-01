GUR Drones Attack Refineries In Russia's Ryazan, Voronezh Region - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones operated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry overnight Wednesday, May 1, attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery and another refinery located in Voronezh region (RF).

That's according to Ukrinform's source in defense intelligence.

"There was an attack by GUR drones. Targets in Ryazan and Voronezh region were hit," the interlocutor said.

ISW: Attack on oil refinery in Tatarstan is significant inflection in Ukraine's capability to strike far into Russian rear

As reported, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the early hours of Wednesday, causing a fire.

According to experts, Ukraine is depleting Russia's oil refining capabilities, which undermines exports and causes price hikes in the Russian domestic market.