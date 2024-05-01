Azerbaijan Charts Path For Green Economy Through Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Conference of the Parties (COP) stands as more than just agathering of nations; it serves as a pivotal global platformdedicated to addressing the pressing issues of climate change. Aswe approach COP29, there is optimism among world experts regardingthe event's potential impact.

One of the key issues to be addressed at COP29 is the gradualreduction of dependency on fossil fuels. While proposals in thisregard are not new, the urgency to implement stronger measures hasnever been greater.

Dr. Frank Musmar answered several questions in an interview with AZERNEWS.







Q. Dr. Musmar, as we know, COP is not just aninternational event but a global platform dedicated to discussingclimate change issues with the participation of world countries andfinding solutions to similar problems. The most pressing issue isthe readiness of world countries to address these issues. So, doyou think the world is ready for this monumental task?

A. Countries worldwide face a criticalchallenge- the need to halve global emissions in the next eightyears. Without this, by the 2040s, we will likely breach the 1.5°Cclimate guardrail. This could leave a world of 10 to 12 billionpeople grappling with global warming of 3°C or more by 2100. Thevast majority of actively publishing climate scientists (97percent) agree that humans are causing global warming and climatechange. In December 2015, 195 states signed up to the ParisAgreement. This is not just a pact but a lifeline for internationalcooperation in tackling climate change, and countries are takingsteps to deliver on it. The UK, Norway, France, and New Zealand aresome of the countries that have legally committed to reaching netzero emissions by 2050.

Steps in the right direction are being taken by countries thatset targets for reaching net-zero emissions of CO2 and othergreenhouse gases. Sweden and Norway were some of the firstcountries to legally commit to net-zero targets, and the UK was thefirst of the G7 major economies to do so with a commitment to reachnet zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, closely followed byFrance. In 2020, China committed to reaching carbon neutrality by2060, while South Korea and Japan committed to net zero emissionsby 2050. Chile and Fiji are also among the countries that haveproposed net-zero targets. Net zero targets have gained increasedmomentum, and analysts suggest that from November 2021, 90% ofglobal GDP was covered by net zero pledges. These are not justtargets, but beacons of hope in our fight against climatechange.

Q. World experts are quite optimistic about the COPevent. In your opinion, what exceptional significance can thisinternational event have in reducing unemploymentworldwide?

A. Reducing poverty through productive, decentemployment is essential for greater environmental sustainability growth at the expense of environmental quality isunsustainable and self-defeating, even in narrow economiccost/benefit terms. Private enterprises can significantlycontribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the ecologicalfootprint in general through labor-management initiatives resultingin greener workplaces. Gains are often quickly achieved at a meagercost and without significant capital investment.

Moreover, the success of the whole range of mitigation policiesand measures will depend on the capacities of those who need torespond and implement these decisions in enterprises and society effective response to climate change must mobilize millions ofentrepreneurs and workers. Skill development among employers andworkers and capacity building among government and administrationservices will significantly tackle climate change at all levels:national, regional, local, sectoral, and employment.

Q. Many countries currently depend on fossil fuels, andit is possible to reduce this dependency gradually. What newproposals do you think COP29 could put forward on thisissue?

A. The proposals have existed since the firstCOP. However, the increase in green energy dependency is based onlyon the current policy settings of governments worldwide. Ifcountries deliver on their national energy and climate pledges ontime and as a whole, clean energy progress will move even faster, even stronger measures would still be needed to keep thegoal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C alive. Natural gasproducers will still be looking to build their green energysupplies while investing in gas production because the globe stillneeds more gas now and in the coming years. For example, the EU isAzerbaijan's largest Gas trading partner, accounting for 66% ofAzerbaijan's exports. Especially after Russia's full-scale invasionof Ukraine, Azerbaijan has become an important energy supplier forthe EU. In July 2022, Brussels and Baku agreed to more than doublegas supplies from Azerbaijan by 2027. However, this would requireexpanding the transit infrastructure and gas production itself.

Q. How is Azerbaijan's role evaluated on a global scaleregarding the organization of COP29?

A. The most global impressions are that the COPwill be chaired for the second year in a row by a country linked tothe oil industry, which could lead to a potential conflict ofinterest. Some other anti-Azerbaijan countries will play the cardsof freedom of speech, human rights, and Armenia's relations as acritic of the country's policies to discredit Azerbaijan'slegitimacy of holding the global event. However, holding thepresidency of a U.N. climate summit has a massive influence onAzerbaijan's economic agenda and outcomes. The COP28 summit in theUAE has been the biggest yet, with more than 90,000 delegatesregistered.

Q. What support do you think Azerbaijan needs tocontinue its mission more successfully in the future?

A. First, to gain global support, Azerbaijanhas to update and submit its national climate plan ahead of COP29 plan is aligned with the 1.5C warming goal of the ParisAgreement. The last plan submitted to the UN pledged a 40 percentcut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 from 1990 levels,conditional on international support.

Second, advertise the latest agreements with the United States(a Major Player in the Russia-Ukraine war), which support boostingAzerbaijani gas exports to Europe. Both countries agreed tocooperate in the direction of US support for the expansion" of theSouthern Gas corridor - the three pipelines that carry Azerbaijanigas exports to Europe.