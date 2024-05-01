Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: JD(S) MP, Who Fled India After Karnataka Formed SIT, May Return To India On May 3-4

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hassan MP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson, Prajwal Revanna, who is embroiled in a sexual abuse case, is likely to return to India on May 3 or May 4.According to authorities in Karnataka, the JD(S)

lawmaker is expected to land in India at midnight on May 3.Prajwal, the JD(S) candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, had fled the country after the Karnataka government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the charges of alleged sexual abuse videos

that went viral in Haasan Tuesday, the JD(S) announced his suspension from the party until the probe is completed, the SIT has also summoned him to appear before it, reacting to Amit Shah's statement that there is a Congress government in the state and it should have acted in the sexual abuse case in which Prajwal Revanna is involved, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Amit Shah should clear his stand on whether the BJP wants an alliance with the JD(S).\"Amit Shah condemned the incident. But he said that it is their (JD(S) party issue and they will take action. They have to make it very clear, whether they want to be aligned with such people or not,\" the Karnataka Deputy CM said on Amit Shah's stand.

MENAFN01052024007365015876ID1108160356