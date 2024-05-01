Prince William Is Jealous Of Harry As The Duke Of Sussex 'Has Done Remarkable Things': Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As Prince Harry is all set to return to the UK for the 10th edition of the Invictus Games, his relationship with Prince William is again under the radar. A Royal insider has claimed that the Prince of Wales is“envious” of Harry's freedoms.“William is a bit envious of (Harry's) freedoms,” one source told Us Weekly. And, Royal historian Ed Owens agrees with the insider. He told the publication that there was“little doubt” about William's jealousy for the achievements of his brother, Harry Read: King Charles' trust for Harry 'long gone'; Duke of Sussex is 'suffering consequences of his actions'Owens referred to Harry's involvement with the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex founded the international multi-sport event for military veterans and wounded servicemen. According to Owens, the event now has an“international presence.”“Harry has done remarkable things...I think that the international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for. That international limelight really sets Harry's work apart from other members of the Royal Family,” Us Weekly quoted the Royal author as saying Read: Prince Harry 'worried' about William's children George, Charlotte, and LouisIn February, British journalist Robert Jobson said that Kate Middleton's husband, William, had been“caught off guard” by Harry's success with the Invictus Games Read: Prince Harry wants to spend more time with family in UK but can't as...“I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone. I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved,” Jobson said in the ABC News special Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games's equation with WilliamHarry revealed before that his relationship with the future king had been complicated. The Duke, in his memoir Spare, called William his“archnemesis”.“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the 'heir/spare,” Harry said during an interview in January 2023, another source has told Us Weekly that Harry no longer possesses such feelings for his brother.

