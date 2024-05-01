Al Muraikhi Hosts Saudi Vice Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Eng. Waleed bin Abdulkarim El Khereiji, yesterday on the sidelines of the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is being held in Doha. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries. Separately, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met yesterday with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan H E Alibek Bakayev, on the sidelines of the event. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.