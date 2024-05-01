G7 ministers move closer to deal on coal phase-out amid calls for ambitious climate action

(MENAFN) In Italy, the climate, energy, and environment ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations convened for discussions aimed at advancing environmental objectives, particularly focused on the closure of coal-fired power plants. With Italy holding the G7 presidency this year, the meeting in Turin represents a significant step in the global response to climate change, following the commitments made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.



The primary focus of the discussions revolves around the gradual elimination of coal-fired power generation, a key component of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed timeline, as outlined in the latest draft of the G7 final statement, targets the closure of coal plants "during the first half of the 2030s" or within a timeframe consistent with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a crucial threshold in mitigating the impacts of climate change.



Coal, recognized as one of the most polluting fossil fuels, has drawn significant attention from environmental activists, who advocate for swift action from leading industrialized nations to set an example in transitioning away from coal dependency. The call for ambitious measures aligns with the broader global consensus to accelerate efforts in curbing emissions and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources.



While several G7 members, including France, advocate for an earlier deadline of 2030 for phasing out coal, divergent views persist within the group. Japan, for instance, has expressed reservations about committing to such a timeline, citing its significant reliance on coal for electricity generation, which accounts for a third of its energy needs. This diversity of perspectives underscores the complexities inherent in balancing climate objectives with domestic energy priorities and underscores the challenges in achieving consensus among G7 nations on this critical issue.



As discussions continue in Turin, the deliberations underscore the urgency of international cooperation in addressing the climate crisis and highlight the importance of collaborative efforts to reconcile differing priorities and forge a unified path towards a more sustainable future.

