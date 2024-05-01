QIB Holds Extraordinary General Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Qatar Islamic Bank shareholders was held virtually yesterday headed by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber AI Thani, the Bank's Chairman.

The EGM of QIB shareholders' assembly approved the amendment of the Article (50) in the bank's Articles of Association, so that dividends are paid to shareholders at the place and on the dates determined by the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors may distribute interim dividends during the year after obtaining Qatar Central Bank's approval.

The Board of Directors may also follow any other method of distribution according to what is determined by the law or the regulatory and supervisory authorities.